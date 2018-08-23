Football Jamboree Gives Practice Before Season Opener
Thursday, August 23, 2018
The 2018 McDonald County High School football team made its debut by scoring twice and allowing just one touchdown in a jamboree against Mount Vernon, Neosho and Bolivar on Friday night at Mount Vernon High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.