Football Jamboree Gives Practice Before Season Opener

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County fullback Joe Brown runs for a 15-yard gain during the Mustangs scrimmage against Mount Vernon on Aug. 17 at Mount Vernon High School.

The 2018 McDonald County High School football team made its debut by scoring twice and allowing just one touchdown in a jamboree against Mount Vernon, Neosho and Bolivar on Friday night at Mount Vernon High School.