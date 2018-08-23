Fall Sports MCHS Four-Year Seniors
Thursday, August 23, 2018
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Four-year senior from the McDonald County High School 2018 cross country team is Natalie Staib.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.