Do You Have Anything To Make Up To God?

Our congregation included many guests as we gathered to worship, fellowship and celebrate 114 years of Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were greeted by Doug Cory, who opened our service with prayer. Alesia Parish, Susan Cory and Ashton Cory were celebrating birthdays. Special prayers were requested for Silas, Wayne Johnson, Polly and Alvie Ritter, Gracie, Calvin Reece and Ron Buchite. Jeanette Easter shared a praise.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.