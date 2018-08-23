Cross Country Hopes To Take Next Step
Coach Crockett Expects This Year’s Teams To Be Best He’s Coached
Thursday, August 23, 2018
With almost all the boys' team back along with three starters from the girls' team, the outlook for the 2018 McDonald County High School cross country teams is bright.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.