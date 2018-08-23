Cross Country Hopes To Take Next Step

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School 2018 girls' and boys' cross country teams. Front left to right: Kalyn Stetina, Haley Mick, Addy Mick, Natalie Staib and Brooklynn Winters. Second row: Matthew McCall, Ryan King, Daniel Fox and Eli Jackson. Back row: Brandon Garcia, Tyler Moritz, Jackson Behm and Garrett Spears. Not present: Bryce Berryhill, David Lazalde, Elijah Habert, Justin Smith and Garrett Anderson.

With almost all the boys' team back along with three starters from the girls' team, the outlook for the 2018 McDonald County High School cross country teams is bright.