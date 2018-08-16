SWC Council Votes To Pursue UTV
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Southwest City is one step closer to having the lights on Honey Creek bridge repaired, following Tuesday's regular city council meeting. The lights have not been functioning since flooding damaged them last year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.