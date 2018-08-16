Noel Trail System Could Improve Safety For Residents

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Chris Arnold and his wife, Christian, look at a large map of Noel and discuss options for a trail through the small town. Dinner and discussion on Monday night centered around gaining public input for a trail and its connecting point to a long-range projected trail system in McDonald County.

Mary Bourn is worried about the safety of children in Noel. Every morning, on their way to school, children from rental houses along the bluff wade across the creek, then cross the railroad tracks to get to school.