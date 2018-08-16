Growing Old In Narrow Spaces

Courtesy Photo Straddling the white parking-space lines

I'm considering making a significant change in my life regarding my shopping habits. I have a favorite place, a retail store if you will, which I frequent once or twice a month. This large store with thousands of nation-wide locations seems to have just about any and everything I, or anyone else for that matter, could possibly need or want. Well, you probably guessed it; my favorite store is the local Walmart.