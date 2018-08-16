Growing Old In Narrow Spaces
Thursday, August 16, 2018
I'm considering making a significant change in my life regarding my shopping habits. I have a favorite place, a retail store if you will, which I frequent once or twice a month. This large store with thousands of nation-wide locations seems to have just about any and everything I, or anyone else for that matter, could possibly need or want. Well, you probably guessed it; my favorite store is the local Walmart.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.