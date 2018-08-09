Man run over by train in Noel

Around 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 4, Jowhar H. Muhumed, 27, of Noel, was walking along South Railroad Street and attempted to go under a stopped rail car. According to reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, while Muhumed was under the rail car, the train began moving again and ran over the man, according to the state patrol.

