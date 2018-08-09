Families Find Fun at Noel's First Friday

Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press Jose Hernandez-Lopez (left) guides his son, Josque, while he tries to find the perfect backpack. Several lucky winners were able to pick out a backpack at the Noel First Friday/Back-To-School Bash. The Noel Betterment Association teamed up with the Noel Elementary and Primary schools to host the event, which drew a huge crowd to enjoy games, music, a free waterslide, treats and more.

Omar Sosa stacked his six doughnuts on top of each other, then looked at the pile with a little bit of trepidation. He knew he would have to eat those half-dozen doughnuts as quickly as he could.