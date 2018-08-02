Two Republican Candidates Vying To Be On General Election Ballot
One candidate’s qualifications called into question
Thursday, August 2, 2018
As voters review their primary election ballots on Aug. 7, two local Republican candidates will be vying for the candidacy position of State Representative of the 159th district. The elected Republican candidate will then be placed on the Nov. 6 general election ballot against the Democratic nominee. The candidate of voter's choosing will eventually fill the seat now held by Rep. Bill Lant (R-Pineville) whose final term ends in 2018.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.