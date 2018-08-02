Make Tick-Bite Prevention A Summer Routine

JEFFERSON CITY -- To date in 2018, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has recorded 344 cases of spotted fever rickettsioses (including Rocky Mountain spotted fever), 208 cases of ehrlichiosis, seven cases of Lyme disease, 11 cases of tularemia and one case of Heartland virus. There have been no recorded cases of acute Bourbon virus. Overall, 2018 tick-borne illness case counts are slightly behind 2017 reported cases.

