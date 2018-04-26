Students Design Trophies From Salvaged Car Parts
Thursday, April 26, 2018
NEOSHO -- Crowder College students in Casey Smith's 3-D design course have designed one-of-a-kind trophies from salvaged car parts for the Roughrider Car Show and Kids Karnival, which takes place Saturday, April 28, at the college. Since the inception of the event in 2016, Smith has integrated trophy design into her curriculum. Students visit salvage yards to collect parts and pieces, develop a design, and construct and paint the trophies.
