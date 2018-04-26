Old Time Craft Festival Set May 5
Thursday, April 26, 2018
The old New Bethel School is hosting its fourth annual Old Time Craft Festival on Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event has been moved from the fall to the spring.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.