National Library Week Celebrated With Breakfast

Photo Submitted Business leaders, school officials, and city leaders gathered for the fist Annual Business Leaders Breakfast hosted by the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City on April 11.

McDonald County Library celebrated National Library Week with area business leaders on Wednesday, April 11, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City. The Library hosted its first Annual Business Leaders Breakfast to promote partnership between leaders in the community and the Library. Among those in attendance were business owners, school officials, and city leaders.