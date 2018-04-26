National Library Week Celebrated With Breakfast
Thursday, April 26, 2018
McDonald County Library celebrated National Library Week with area business leaders on Wednesday, April 11, at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library in Southwest City. The Library hosted its first Annual Business Leaders Breakfast to promote partnership between leaders in the community and the Library. Among those in attendance were business owners, school officials, and city leaders.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.