Mid-Tec Voted Business Of The Year
Thursday, April 26, 2018
Mid-Tec was voted business of the year by members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce. Mid-Tec is a general contractor specializing in construction for the food-processing industry.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.