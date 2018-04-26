MCHS Boys' Track Team Wins 2018 Cassville Relays
Thursday, April 26, 2018
The McDonald County High School boys' track team scored in 15 of 19 events to win the 2018 Cassville Relays held April 17 at Cassville High School.
