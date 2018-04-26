MCHS Baseball Team Rebounds With Win

By Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Print item

RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Oakley Roessler tries to get under the tag of Joplin third baseman Josh Wells during the Mustangs' 10-7 win on April 21 at MCHS.
Zoom

RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County's Oakley Roessler tries to get under the tag of Joplin third baseman Josh Wells during the Mustangs' 10-7 win on April 21 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School baseball team rebounded with a win over Joplin on April 21 after a pair of losses earlier in the week snapped the Mustangs' five-game winning streak.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.