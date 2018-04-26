NEOSHO -- "Helping others learn to grow" is the mission of Missouri's Master Gardeners. Hill-n-Hollow Master Gardeners of McDonald and Newton Counties continue the mission with their annual plant sale. Master gardeners will be on site to offer suggestions, answer questions and provide planting tips. The plant sale allows area master gardeners to share plants from their own gardens with the community, while raising money to further their mission.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.