Outdoor Flea Market Flourishes With Unique Items

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, April 19, 2018

Print item

Courtesy Photo Goodman Outdoor Flea Market organizers Vickie Smith and her husband Darwin are constantly amazed at the variety of items vendors bring to the monthly flea market, including crafts, garage sale items, antiques, even a toilet. Feedback from the community is extremely favorable. Neighbors say they enjoy the camaraderie of the event, which is slower-paced and allows for visiting with friends.
Zoom

Courtesy Photo Goodman Outdoor Flea Market organizers Vickie Smith and her husband Darwin are constantly amazed at the variety of items vendors bring to the monthly flea market, including crafts, garage sale items, antiques, even a toilet. Feedback from the community is extremely favorable. Neighbors say they enjoy the camaraderie of the event, which is slower-paced and allows for visiting with friends.

Vickie Smith is constantly amazed at what items people bring to an outdoor flea market -- and what sells.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.