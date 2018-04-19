Noel Students Complete Science Fair Projects
Thursday, April 19, 2018
Noel Elementary and Junior High School had its annual science fair on April 12. Some students shared their projects in advance of the event.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.