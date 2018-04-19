Mustangs Continue Win Streak

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ty Shaver steals second base for one of his four stolen bases during the Mustangs' 16-7 win on April 10 at East Newton High School.

Wins over East Newton and Cassville last week gave the McDonald County High School baseball team its second four-game winning streak of the season, and a current streak of eight out of nine, including the opening Big 8 Conference play with two wins.