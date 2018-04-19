Eighth Grade Takes Championship With 42 Runs
Thursday, April 19, 2018
The McDonald County eighth-grade baseball team scored 42 runs in three games, including 17 in the championship game, to win last week's Grove Junior High Baseball Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.