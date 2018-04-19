Anderson council swears in new officials, accepts paving bid

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS David Roark was sworn-in as Anderson's newest West Ward Alderman on Tuesday evening. Roark filled the seat vacated by Chris Cable.

Anderson's city council voted on Tuesday to accept a bid for the paving of two troublesome roads in town -- Sellers Road and Park Street. Previous estimates placed costs between $50,000 and $65,000. Council members voted to accept the low bid from Hutchens Construction at the cost of $67,453.50.