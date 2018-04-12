State Library Club Officers, Award Winners
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Jill Williams, librarian and sponsor of the Library Club at McDonald County High School, and 33 students recently traveled to the state library club (Epsilon Beta) convention in Springfield.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.