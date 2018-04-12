State Library Club Officers, Award Winners

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Three students from McDonald County High School were recently elected to offices with the state library club: Brittaney Mann, secretary (left); Ryan King, president; and McKenna Evenson, vice president.

Jill Williams, librarian and sponsor of the Library Club at McDonald County High School, and 33 students recently traveled to the state library club (Epsilon Beta) convention in Springfield.