RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County shortstop Reece Cooper dives for a ground ball during the Mustangs' 2-1 loss to Webb City on April 4 at Webb City High School.

Led by shutout pitching, the McDonald County Mustang baseball team won its three-team pool at the 14th Annual Mickey Mantle Baseball Classic only to see the championship game canceled due to cold and snow.