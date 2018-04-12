MCHS Presents Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr.

The McDonald County High School drama department will be presenting Disney's "Beauty and the Beast Jr." throughout this weekend at the performing arts center on the campus of MCHS. There will be a $7 charge for adults, $5 charge for students and children under five are free.

