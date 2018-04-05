Sweep And Ride

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Shiloh Christian's shortstop Connor Clark leaps for a high throw while McDonald County's Caleb Curtis steals second base during the Mustangs' 4-3 win on March 26 at MCHS.

After sweeping a doubleheader against Carl Junction and Riverton, Kan., on March 30, the McDonald County High School baseball team is riding a four-game winning streak while improving its season record to 6-3.