Noel Property Tax Fails To Pass
Thursday, April 5, 2018
In Tuesday's election, Noel residents voted 39 to 36 against a proposal to levy a property tax within the city, according to Mayor Lewis Davis.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.