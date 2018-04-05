New School Will Feature New Amenities

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, April 5, 2018

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Confetti and cheers filled the air on Wednesday morning as Goodman Elementary Principal Samantha Hamilton (middle) and school board members break ground on construction of the new elementary school. The former facility was destroyed by an F2 tornado on April 4, 2017.
The new Goodman school will feature many new amenities for the comfort and safety of students and the community.

