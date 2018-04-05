McDonald County Historical Society Plans Fifth Annual Spring Benefit

PHOTO SUBMITTED A pie and live auction of over 40 items and a framed print will be part of the McDonald County Historical Society's fifth Annual Spring Benefit for the Historic Courthouse and Museum. Pictured is a wreath designed by Jane Lant.

The McDonald County Historical Society's Fifth Annual Spring Benefit for the Historic Courthouse and Museum will be held at River Ranch Resort in Noel on Saturday, April 7. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The program will be scenes from Snake County Stories and will be followed by pie and live auctions, with Brett Lewis as auctioneer.