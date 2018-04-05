Easter and Jesus well done my good and faithful servant

"He is Risen" signs directed us to church as we gathered to worship on Easter Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Easter lilies adorned the altar and the ladies wore their Easter bonnets. Wayne Johnson led the congregation in the Lord's Prayer, and special prayers were requested for the Steve Killion family and Erica Price. Darlene Mitchell thanked Brother Mark and Shelley for hosting the Widow/Widowers Luncheon last Sunday.

