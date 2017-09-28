XC Runners Compete In Lawrence, Kan.
Thursday, September 28, 2017
David Lazalde led the McDonald County High School boys' cross country team at the Rim Rock Farm Cross Country Championships with a 27th place out of 350 runners in the Blue Division.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.