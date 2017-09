Photo submitted Noel Primary Schoo’s Terrific Tigers for September are: front row from left, Danna Salas, Seakablu Htoo, Sa Sa, and Eh Moo Gay; second row from left, Mario Parra, Eduardo Gonzalez-Alejo, Eli Burgos, and Isabella Salazar; and, third row from left, Aned Ernest, Kailly Lopez-Hernandez, Emma Wilhite, and Mason Meador. School administrators would like to thank Tyson Foods for sponsoring theTerific Tiger shirts,