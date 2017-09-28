Mustangs Aspire To Lamar's Success

Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County quarterback Peyton Barton tires to get around Lamar's Travis Bailey during the Mustangs' 50-8 loss on Sept. 22 at Lamar High School.

The six-time state champion Lamar Tigers are undefeated and ranked first in the state for a good reason -- a number of good reasons -- No. 7, No. 41, No. 17, No. 24, No. 40, No. 62 , No. 70 and a host of others.