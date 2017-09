Photo by Rick Peck The McDonald County High School junior varsity won the championship of the Carthage JV Tournament on Sept. 23 with wins over Carthage (1-0), Joplin (5-0) and Webb City (3-2). Shown are: front row from left, Catlin Hall, Kristin Cornell, Kaylee Cornell, Jackie Grider and Emily Emmert; and, back row from left, Coach Heath Alumbaugh, Deorica Zamora, Jaylie Sanny, Kaylee Eberley, Katie Kester, Alison Nicoletti and Coach Skyler Rawlins.