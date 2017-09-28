Junior High School Sports Update
Thursday, September 28, 2017
The McDonald County eighth-grade football team improved to 3-0 with a 32-8 win over Seneca on Sept. 21 at MCHS.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.