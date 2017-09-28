Is Your Name Written In the Book Of Life?
Thursday, September 28, 2017
Well our dear sister, Luene Gardner, had a birthday today and we were so glad to celebrate with her. Many more blessed birthdays is our prayer for her.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.