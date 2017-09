Photo submitted Southwest City school announces the first Incredible Indians of the 2017-2018 school year. The are: front row from left, Bentley Smith, Annali Morin, Angelita Sotz, Estrella Ariza, Victor Mejia and Jasmin Martinez; middle row, from left, Cheyenne Villatoro, Esmeralda Fuentes, Mark Novella, Matthew Doyle, Landon Swink and Angel Ruiz; and, back row from left, Blaine Coatney, Kloe Myers, Monica Ruiz, Bowen Hurley, Lakota Ortega and Abby Reece.

Photo submitted

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.