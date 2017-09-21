Pineville Resident Decorates Home For Halloween
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Shirley "Sam" Alps of Pineville has a large collection of Halloween decorations that she used to prepare for the fall holiday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.