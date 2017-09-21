Olympic Shooter To Instruct Local Youth

USA Olympic trap and skeet team member, Allen Treadwell, will assist kids with clay target and wing-shooting skills as part of the Young Outdoorsmen United Youth Shooting Seminar on Sept. 30 in Anderson. The event will include a shotgun shooting exposition and one-on-one instructions with Treadwell. He participated in the 2004 summer Olympic Games in Athens, Greece, and currently holds multiple national, international, and world records in trap and skeet shooting.

