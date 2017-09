Photo by Rick Peck McDonald County running back Isrrael De Santiago runs behind offensive lineman Will Gordon for some of his 95 rushing yards in the Mustangs’ 343-21 loss to Mount Vernon on Sept. 15 at MCHS.

Rick Peck

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.