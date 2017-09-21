MCHS Band Raises Cash For Hurricane Relief

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The McDonald County High School marching band adopted a high school band from Beaumont, Texas, that was affected by Hurricane Harvey and raised about $2,000 to send to them.

The McDonald County High School marching band raised money to help a high school band affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.