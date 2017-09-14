Newton-McDonald County Cattlemen's Association To Meet
Thursday, September 14, 2017
The September meeting of the Newton McDonald County Cattlemen's Association is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in room 103 of the William's Agriculture Building at Crowder College.
