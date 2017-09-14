Kayak-Fishing Show Films On Elk River

INTERNET TV SHOW MAY BOOST ECOTOURISM IN MCDONALD COUNTY

By Keith Bryant

Thursday, September 14, 2017

Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Andrew Taylor, who recently earned his Ph.D in fisheries and aquatic ecology, shows a Neosho Small Mouth Bass. The main distinction between this smallmouth bass and others, he said, is the shape of the splotches on its body. This subspecies, he said, is genetically distinct from other smallmouth bass and exclusive to the area surrounding McDonald County.
ELK RIVER -- The crew from "Hooked on Wild Waters," a web-based show that highlights kayak fishing in various locales, made their way down one of McDonald County main waterways on Friday.

