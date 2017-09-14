Junior High Teams Start With Wins

The McDonald County Junior High School girls cross country team took second place at the Seneca Junior High Cross Country Championships held on Sept. 7. From left are Ebony Munoz, Britany Akins, Kayln Stetina, Melissa McCrory, Haley Walczak and Haley Mick. Not pictured: Hailey Staib.

The 2017 McDonald County junior high school's fall sports team got off to a successful start with wins in volleyball, football and a second place in cross country.