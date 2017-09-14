Food Preservation Camp Oct. 7 In Springfield
Thursday, September 14, 2017
SPRINGFIELD -- As a follow-up to the popular summer food preservation class offered by University of Missouri Extension, Food Preservation Camp is being planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Springfield Botanical Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.