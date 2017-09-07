Your Walk Talks Louder Than Your Talk
Thursday, September 7, 2017
Fall flowers adorned the sanctuary and we were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie who welcomed our many visitors to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning. Jerry was also celebrating a birthday and special prayers were requested for Ashton Cory, Steve Holly, Doug Holly, Jim Collingsworth, John Adams, Mertie Harmon and Sequoya.
