Your Walk Talks Louder Than Your Talk

Fall flowers adorned the sanctuary and we were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie who welcomed our many visitors to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning. Jerry was also celebrating a birthday and special prayers were requested for Ashton Cory, Steve Holly, Doug Holly, Jim Collingsworth, John Adams, Mertie Harmon and Sequoya.

