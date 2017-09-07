Noel Primary Adds Sensory Integration Room

By Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Print item

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bridget Epperson, left, looks on as Corban Ashcraft walks over different surfaces in the sensory integration room at Noel Primary School.
Zoom

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Bridget Epperson, left, looks on as Corban Ashcraft walks over different surfaces in the sensory integration room at Noel Primary School.

Noel Primary School has a new sensory integration room to help students with sensory issues be more calm and attentive.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.