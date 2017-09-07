MCHS Band Gets New Uniforms
Thursday, September 7, 2017
The McDonald County High School Band marched into the football stadium wearing brand new uniforms on Aug. 25 for the first football game of the year. Upon entering the stadium, the band formed a tight spiral on the grass just inside, making a dramatic entrance.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.