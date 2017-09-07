Is The Majority Alwasy Right?
Thursday, September 7, 2017
That's a serious question and needs to be answered. But it's also a dangerous question because a conniving answer could undermine our social order. Remember, our society consists not only of various levels of government, it includes families, social clubs, churches, and businesses; and to a large extent our society is based on the "majority rule" principle. That's what local and national elections are all about.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.